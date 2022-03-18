Society No Vietnamese reported dead or injured in Japan earthquake There are no Vietnamese people reported dead or injured in the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit northeastern Japan on late March 16, according to a Vietnamese expat.

Society Deputy PM urges early completion of legal framework to carry out national target programmes Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on March 17 chaired a teleconference on the implementation progress of 2021-2025 national target programmes, during which he urged the completion of the legal framework to soon carry out them.