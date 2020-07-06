Vietnam and Bulgaria establish diplomatic ties in February 1950 (Source: internet)

The Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association will collaborate with the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam to organise a range of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (February 8, 1950 – 2020).The plan was announced at a meeting on July 5 of the association’s executive committee.Under the event, the association will join the Bulgarian Embassy and Hanoi administration to hold an event at the Ly Thai To Monument in downtown Hanoi from November 20-22 to mark the 70-year Vietnam-Bulgaria diplomatic ties. The event will include a meeting, numerous cultural and art activities and a fair with many booths.The association will also debut a book named Memory of Bulgaria, which is a collection of poems, essays and photos of Bulgaria by its members.The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the association to postpone several major events, such as a ceremony to mark the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties and celebrations of the Bulgarian Education and Culture, and Slavonic Literature Day (May 24)./.