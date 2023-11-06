Videos Young generation inspired to preserve ethnic minority culture Tuyen Quang province is home to 22 ethnic minority groups, with several clubs and classes established as platforms for local ethnic minority communities to practice their culture, such as folk singing and dancing. Such activities have attracted not only adults but also many local children.

Videos Ninh Binh aims to build ancient capital - heritage urban area Based on the cultural and historical values of Hoa Lu Ancient Capital and the outstanding global values of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, Ninh Binh province is mapping out a plan to build an ancient capital - heritage urban area to create and promote the local brand.

Culture - Sports Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam to open from December 2-7 The Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam 2023 will take place from December 2-7 in the two Mekong Delta provinces of Soc Trang and Dong Thap, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on November 3.