Activities to lure more visitors to Ninh Thuan
The south-central province of Ninh Thuan will organise a wide range of cultural and sports events to attract more tourists in Quarter 4, helping realise the set target of hosting 2.9 million tourist arrivals, including 40,000 foreigners.
According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Bien, the events will help Ninh Thuan known to visitors far and wide as an attractive and hospitable destination.
Standout events include the organisation of a famtrip to Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Thuan, Ninh Thuan, and Lam Dong, a Ninh Thuan – Binh Thuan open golf tournament in November, and a kite surfing tournament in December.
Others to be organised within the framework of the Phan Rang – Thap Cham Culinary Culture Week that will take place from December 28 to January 2 include a street art performance, a cuisine festival, visits to local historical and cultural relic sites, a women’s volleyball tournament, a mountain running named “Phan Rang – Thap Cham city by night 2023”, and an international kite festival.
Leaders of the provincial People’s Committee asked the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to join hands with competent departments, sectors, localities and service suppliers to make preparation for the events and step up the popularisation of local tourism via digital platforms, press agencies, and social networks.
Ninh Thuan offers visitors a perfect retreat. (Photo: VNA)During January – October, the province welcomed more than 2.74 million visitors, up 21.8% year-on-year and accounting for 101.7% of the set plan. Tourism revenue was estimated at over 2.23 trillion VND (91.4 million USD).
The province is now home to 211 lodging facilities with 4,613 rooms. The occupancy rate reaches 90-100% during weekends and holidays./.