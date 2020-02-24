Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,243 VND per USD on February 24, up 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week (February 21).

Business Ha Tinh’s cage fish farmers restore production Cage fish farmers in Thach Son commune, Thach Ha district, central Ha Tinh province, are investing to restore production after suffering heavy losses in early September 2019 due to heavy rains and flood that caused dozens of tonnes of fish to die.

Business Experts eye fix for condotel woes Experts believe the State's issuance of ownership certificates for non-residential real estate projects will solve existing difficulties in Vietnam’s real estate market.

Business Train services derailed by funding chaos Vietnam could cease to have an operating train system in less than two weeks unless a funding issue at the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) is resolved, an official has said.