Business Vietjet offers passengers free COVID-19 insurance Budget airline Vietjet is offering free COVID-19 insurance to all passengers flying on its domestic flights from March 23 to June 30.

Business Banks support customers affected by COVID-19 Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu has asked commercial banks to promptly to support customers affected by COVID-19.

Business Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

Business Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model.