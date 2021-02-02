Business Vietnam’s economic achievements surprise the world “Legendary story”, “Rising star”, and “Asia’s brightest economy” count among the praise from international organisations in relation to Vietnam’s economic development over recent years.

Business BSR eyes 3.06 billion USD in revenue this year Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), sets its sight on generating more than 70.66 trillion VND (3.06 billion USD) in revenue and around 864 billion VND in post-tax profit this year, according to a plan adopted by its Board of Directors on February 1.

Business Reference exchange rate revised up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on February 2, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic FDI hits 2.02 bln USD in January Vietnam attracted more than US$2billion in FDI in January, 37.8 percent higher than in the same period in 2020, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.