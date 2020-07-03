ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19
Hanoi (VNA) - The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has targeted earning over 11.3 trillion VND (486.9 million USD) in revenue and over 2 trillion VND (86.1 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2020.
To ensure the fulfillment of its targets and plans for 2020 amid impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ACV will focus on monitoring, evaluating and forecasting the market recovery in order to take timely solutions and make appropriate adjustments to its production and business activities.
It will also minimise regular and operation costs, promptly assess and adjust a number of investment projects to meet market growth needs and ensure capital efficiency.
A representative of the corporation said the firm intends to speed up investment projects, especially key ones such as building T3 Terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, expanding T2 Terminal and an apron at Noi Bai International Airport and Terminal T2 at Phu Bai International Airport.
Apart from upgrading airport infrastructure, ACV also pays attention to promoting IT application in management and operation activities. In the third quarter, it will put non-stop toll collection systems into operation in 21 airports, and equip the airports with aviation information management systems.
Additionally, the firm will enhance investment and promote modernisation in term of security, and improve the quality of services it supplies.
According to ACV General Director Vu The Phiet, in 2019, the firm saw stable production and business activities as it completed and exceeded all of its targets.
ACV's passenger throughput last year continued to maintain a double-digit growth, reaching over 116 million, equivalent to 103 percent of the plan, up 12 percent compared to 2018.
The company reported total revenue and post-tax profit of nearly 20.5 trillion VND and over 8 trillion VND, up 15 percent and 33 percent, respectively, year on year./.