Hanoi (VNA) – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has been honoured at Corporate Excellence Category at the 2022 Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards (APEA) held in Ho Chi Minh City under the theme “The Epitome of Success.”



It was the fourth consecutive times the State-run corporation has earned the awards.



The AVC operates 22 airports across the country, including nine international and 13 domestic airports.



Launched in 2007, the APEA is a regional award recognition programme hounouring entrepreneurial excellence.



APEA honours business leaders and organisations who have shown outstanding performance and tenacity in developing successful businesses, whilst not neglecting the social responsibilities that come with leadership.



It has so far connected business leaders from 14 countries in Asia./.