World Malaysian tourism sees positive signs after border reopening Malaysia has seen 252,730 travellers who have entered and left the Malaysia through the main entry points over a four-day period since the re-opening of the country's borders on April 1, said Immigration Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

World Defence ministers of Philippines, Japan hold talks The Philippine and Japanese defence ministers on April 7 began a ministerial meeting which aims to boost maritime security cooperation.

World Vietnam attends virtual 29th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of Vietnam ASEAN SOM, attended the 29th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue which was held virtually on April 7.

World Indonesia reopens more international airports, seaports The Indonesian government has decided to reopen more international airports and seaports, apart from easing entry restrictions.