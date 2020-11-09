Society New axis road to boost development in southwestern region The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

Society Flight brings home nearly 360 Vietnamese from US, Japan In the face of COVID-19, nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens in the US and Japan were repatriated on a flight that landed at Da Nang International Airport on November 8.

Society Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuts The Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuted at a virtual ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau on November 8.

Society Micronesia provides 100,000 USD in aid to Vietnamese flood victims The Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) has passed a legal provision giving 100,000 USD in aid to help flood victims in central Vietnam, according to the National Assembly (NA)’s Office.