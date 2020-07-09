World First wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand ends: health expert Dr. Anupong Sujariyakul, expert from the Thai Ministry of Public Health's Preventive Medicine, Department of Disease Control, said on July 8 that the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has come to an end, after the country has not seen any new local COVID-19 case for 44 consecutive days.

World Thailand targets 100 smart cities Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) has set a goal to have 100 smart cities nationwide to improve the economy and quality of life in line with the 20-year national strategy plan.

World Malaysia to reopen universities in October Malaysian Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad said on July 8 that the country will fully reopen university campuses in this October.