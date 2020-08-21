World Philippines encourages walking, biking amid COVID-19 lockdown The Philippines is encouraging residents to walk and cycle during and even after the COVID-19 outbreak to address the limitation of public transportation services and encourage more active lifestyles, especially during lockdowns.

World China willing to work with ASEAN to promote regional, global peace China is willing to join hands with Singapore and other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity, a Chinese official has said.

World Indonesia considers plan to develop medical tourism The Indonesian government is mulling over a plan to develop “medical tourism” in a bid to provide high-quality health care to the public and create a new source of national income.

World Thailand aims to become first ASEAN nation to roll out 5G commercial service Thailand is striving to become the first country in ASEAN to launch 5G commercial service, while existing 4G systems are ready to be upgraded to 5G, government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said.