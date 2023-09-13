World Indonesia arrests 39 people linked to regional drug syndicate Indonesian police, in a joint operation with Thai and Malaysian authorities, have arrested 39 people allegedly linked to a major regional drug syndicate.

World Cuba celebrates 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuban Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel on September 12 chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro's first visit to Vietnam and the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam (September 1973 - 2023).

World Cuban media spotlights Fidel Castro's first visit to Vietnam Cuba’s media has run articles highlighting Fidel Castro's first visit to Vietnam and the liberated zone in the central province of Quang Tri during the war five decades ago (September, 1973 - 2023). He was the first and only foreign head of state to visit Quang Tri at that time.

World US President describes Vietnam visit as a historic moment US President Joseph Biden has uploaded a video clip on his Facebook and X accounts reviewing his recent State visit to Vietnam, saying this has been a historic moment.