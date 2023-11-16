ADB approves a 500 million USD loan to boost human capital development in Indonesia. (Photo: reuters.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on November 15 said that it has approved a 500 million USD loan to boost Indonesia's human capital and improve labour productivity.

The Manila-based bank said the loan is the second of three subprogrammes under a programme to boost productivity through human capital development and it builds on the success of the first subprogramme approved in 2021.

ADB Country Director for Indonesia Jiro Tominaga said that the programme is the bank's commitment to continue its close and long-standing collaboration with the government of Indonesia to help build resilient and responsive health, education and social protection systems to stimulate economic growth and reduce poverty.

Reversing the setbacks in human development and productivity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is among the bank's priorities in supporting developing member countries, Tominaga noted./.