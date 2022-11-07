Illustrative image (Photo: https://www.adb.org)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 70-million-USD loan to Cambodia to support government efforts to deepen reforms in upper secondary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education across the country.



The Science and Technology Project in Upper Secondary Educationwill help Cambodia develop high-quality human resources, especially in the STEM field, as the country aspires to transform its economy to a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, the bank said in its press statement on November 7.



The project will put in place standards for quality education for all upper secondary schools, upgrade facilities, and provide essential education technology and STEM equipment in Cambodia, the bank noted, adding that it will also help upgrade facilities in secondary schools in the Southeast Asian nation.

According to ADB Principal Education Specialist for Southeast Asia Lynnette Perez, the project will help to strengthen Cambodia’s education system by upgrading its traditional STEM education to keep up with the growing demand for a highly qualified labor force.



It will help improve student proficiency in critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration, all of which are needed for a knowledge-based economy, she went on./.