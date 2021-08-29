World Philippines extends restrictions, Laos concerned about COVID-19 community transmission The Philippine Government has extended coronavirus restrictions in several regions while some provinces in Laos have put lockdown on certain districts in the face of community transmission of COVID-19.

World Vietnam remains favoured destination for foreign investment despite COVID-19: Australian newspaper Vietnam is likely to remain foreign investors’ favoured destination despite the COVID-19 resurgence ravaging across the country, The Australia Financial Review (ARF) said in a story published earlier this week.

World Fourth annual meeting of ASEAN Smart Cities Network to be held on August 30 The fourth annual meeting of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) will be held in the form of videoconference on August 30 with the participation of 26 member cities, representatives from ASEAN countries, the ASEAN Secretariat and partners.