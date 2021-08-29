ADB approves loan to help Philippines improve public services
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a policy-based loan of 400 million USD to help the Philippines improve local governments' capacity to provide high-quality public services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanoi (VNA) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a policy-based loan of 400 million USD to help the Philippines improve local governments' capacity to provide high-quality public services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADB said in its news release that the Local Governance Reform Programme Subprogramme 2 will help strengthen local government units’ (LGUs) service delivery framework, modernise local public financial management, and improve LGUs’ financing and investment framework.
The reform programme will help ensure local governments have the capacity and adequate resources to quickly respond to the basic needs of local communities at critical times like this, said ADB Public Finance Economist for Southeast Asia Aekapol Chongvilaivan.
The new programme builds on ADB’s support since 2006 to help the Philippines boost efficiency, accountability, and transparency in local governments’ financial management and service delivery./.
ADB said in its news release that the Local Governance Reform Programme Subprogramme 2 will help strengthen local government units’ (LGUs) service delivery framework, modernise local public financial management, and improve LGUs’ financing and investment framework.
The reform programme will help ensure local governments have the capacity and adequate resources to quickly respond to the basic needs of local communities at critical times like this, said ADB Public Finance Economist for Southeast Asia Aekapol Chongvilaivan.
The new programme builds on ADB’s support since 2006 to help the Philippines boost efficiency, accountability, and transparency in local governments’ financial management and service delivery./.