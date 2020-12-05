World Deputy PM addresses UNSC’s debate on UN-African Union cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh addressed a debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the cooperation between the UN and the African Union (AU), held on December 4.

World Thai Commerce Minister launches Fineness expo Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is holding the first Thailand Fineness expo, aimed at helping to boost general consumption and domestic travel, with at least 100 million baht cash flow expected.

World Chulalongkorn University uses BOL system promoting innovations Businesses are now facing challenges to change and adapt to ensure survival after the COVID-19 pandemic, with technologies and innovation playing a more crucial role. To help promote innovative skills for the younger generations, Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University has joined forces with Business Online Public Company Limited (BOL) to develop courses on innovations and research.

World Mekong – RoK cooperation facilitates regional economic integration: official The Mekong – Republic of Korea (RoK) cooperation is of importance to boosting regional economic integration, innovation, and economic competitiveness of the two sides, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said at the 8th Mekong – RoK Business Forum on December 4.