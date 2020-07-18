World Cambodia announces new measures to support SMEs The Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has issued two main measures to solve the current issues faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

World WB warns of 2 percent contraction in Indonesia’s economy in 2020 The World Bank has warned that the Indonesian economy might contract 2 percent this year if mobility restrictions are further implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19, local media reported.

World Indonesian House of Representatives approves assistance funds to SOEs The Indonesian House of Representatives has approved the proposal for government assistance in the form of state capital participation (PMN), disbursement of government debt to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and loan funds worth 151.15 trillion Rp (10.32 billion USD) for a number of SOEs.