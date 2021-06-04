Business Bloomberg: Vietnam’s e-commerce growth potential alluring Though Euromonitor International estimates e-commerce accounted for just 3 percent of Vietnam’s retail market last year, the smallest among Southeast Asia’s major economies, the potential for growth is alluring, the newswire bnnbloomberg.ca said on June 2.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,138 VND per USD on June 4, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Demand for deposits soar as cashless payments become more popular Demand for deposits by individuals have increased significantly in recent months as people tended to switch to cashless payment methods, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnamese lychees increase presence in Singapore The early-ripening “u hong” lychees from Thanh Ha district, the northern province of Hai Duong – a lychee farming hub of Vietnam, hit the shelves of Singaporean supermarkets on June 3.