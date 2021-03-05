Society Election communications to be promoted in ethnic minority areas The National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs held a meeting in Hanoi on March 5 to discuss communications activities in ethnic minority areas regarding the upcoming general elections.

Society Jailed business tycoon Phan Van Anh Vu faces bribery charge The Investigation Police Agency at the Ministry of Public Security has officially launched legal proceedings into a case of “giving bribes” and “brokering bribery” in Hanoi and against Phan Van Anh Vu, a former real estate mogul, for “giving bribes”, under Article 364 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Deputy PM demands strict action against assaults on women in Hanoi Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has requested the Hanoi People’s Committee direct relevant agencies to promptly verify reports on assaults on women in the vicinity of West Lake.