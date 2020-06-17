World Russia to actively support Vietnam to play role as ASEAN Chair: FM Russia will actively support Vietnam to play its role as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Russia at a press conference informing the outcomes of the online Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 on June 17.

World Samsung regains top spot in Southeast Asian smartphone market Samsung Electronics Co. recaptured the top spot in the Southeast Asian smartphone market in the first quarter of the year by edging out its Chinese rivals, according to a recent Counterpoint Research report.

ASEAN ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meets online The 15th coordination conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) took place by videoconference in Hanoi on June 17.