Society Over 15,300 tonnes of rice to be provided to HCM City, Long An The General Department of State Reserves has issued Decision 521/QD-TCDT on the provision of over 15,356 tonnes of rice from national reserve to Ho Chi Minh City and Long An province to support pandemic-hit residents.

Society OVs present medical masks to support HCM City’s COVID-19 fight The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs said on August 26 that more than 40,000 specialized medical masks N95 worth over 32,000 USD, donated by the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community, have arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, promptly supporting the frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.

Society Hanoi to build world-class nature museum in Quoc Oai district The People’s Committee of Hanoi has issued a decision approving the detailed planning of the Vietnam Museum of Nature which will be built in Liep Tuyet, Ngoc My and Ngoc Liep communes of outlying Quoc Oai district.

Society Vietnam issues stamp collection featuring indigenous chickens The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPOST) on August 25 issued a postage stamp collection featuring Vietnam’s native chickens in a hope of preserving the breeds for economic development.