World Indonesia ready for 1st High-level Meeting of Archipelagic and Island States Forum The Bali Regional Police will deploy 4,000 personnel to secure the first High-level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum scheduled to take place in the city on October 11.

World Indonesian firm expands oil and gas investment in Africa Indonesian oil and gas company PT Pertamina has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guma Africa Group Limited on the establishment of an alliance to explore potential projects in the upstream and downstream oil and gas business in Africa.

World Thailand launches campaign to stimulate comsumption Thai Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai on October 2 expressed his confidence that the government’s "Quick Win” policy to reduce the costs of living by reducing consumer goods’ prices will create a “win-win" for both operators and consumers.

World Indonesian, Australian navies conduct joint seabed survey The Indonesian Navy's Hydro-Oceanographic Centre (Pushidrosal) and the Australian Navy (RAN) are conducting a two-month joint survey of the seabed in the Timor Sea border area.