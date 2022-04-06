The event was held to announce the Asian Development Outlook 2022 newly released by the ADB and update about Vietnam’s economic prospect this year.



According to the bank, Vietnam’s economy is expected to rebound to 6.5 percent this year and further expand to 6.7 percent in 2023, due to the high vaccination rate.



It added that this will allow the government to implement more flexible virus control measures, push for trade expansion, further accelerate regional partnership and boost tourism.



The ADB, on the other hand, highlighted near-term downside risks that could cloud Vietnam’s recovery, for example, the high COVID-19 infections and the slowing global recovery that could affect Vietnam’s external trade./.

VNA