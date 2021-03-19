Business Philippines approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency authorization for the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, FDA Director-General Enrique Domingo said on March 19.

Business HCM City receives record 6.1 billion USD remittances in 2020 despite pandemic Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached a record high of 6.1 billion USD last year, up more than 15 percent from 2019, a city leader told a meeting on March 18.

Business Moody's upgrades unsecured ratings of 15 Vietnamese banks Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings and senior unsecured ratings of 15 Vietnamese banks at Ba3 positive.

Business Advisory board suggests reopening borders to foreign tourists from July Vietnam could reopen to foreign tourists from this July, a Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) representative suggested, noting that the COVID-19 outbreak has been basically brought under control and vaccination campaigns are underway in the country and many others around the world.