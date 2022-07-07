World Indonesian FM meets RoK, British counterparts on sidelines of G20 FMs' Meeting Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi had a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Jin in Bali on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

World Indonesia increases palm oil export quota Indonesia has raised the palm oil export quota in a bid to cut soaring inventories of the edible oil and farmers faced an "emergency" due to tumbling prices, according to an Indonesian Trade Ministry official.

World Exhibition area for RCEP members to be set up at 19th ASEAN-China Expo A special exhibition area for RCEP member countries will be set up at the 19th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) slated for September 16-19 in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

ASEAN First meeting of ASEAN, UK senior officials held in London The inaugural ASEAN-UK Senior Officials’ Meeting (AUKSOM) was held in London on July 6, the first official engagement of both sides’ Senior Officials since ASEAN and the UK established full dialogue partnership in August, 2021.