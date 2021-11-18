At the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - The



“ADB and PetroVietnam establish a partnership for collaboration and cooperation in the activities identified for mutual interest of both parties,” said Mr. Jeffries, ADB Country Director for Vietnam. - The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group PetroVietnam ) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on November 18 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on establishing a strategic partnership for 2021 – 2024 to promote clean and renewable energy development, and help PetroVietnam achieve its targets in green energy transition.The MOU establishes the foundation for cooperation activities between the two sides such as a strategy and roadmap for green energy transition; carbon capture, utilization and storage; hydrogen development; offshore wind energy development.“ADB and PetroVietnam establish a partnership for collaboration and cooperation in the activities identified for mutual interest of both parties,” said Mr. Jeffries, ADB Country Director for Vietnam.

“As a multilateral financial institution and as a catalyst for global and regional climate funds, ADB could provide support to PetroVietnam through policy and technical advice, funding for investment from its own financing and/or leverage financing from other sources,” he said.



To support initial activities under the pact, ADB will use technical assistance resources and mobilise additional funds from other sources, among which the Australian government has confirmed its funding support to develop a strategy and roadmap for PetroVietnam’s green energy transition.



The signing of the MOU demonstrates PetroVietnam’s determination in international cooperation towards strategic activities that contribute to realising the commitment of the Government of Vietnam at the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in Glasgow, the UK, implementing the mechanisms under the Paris Agreement, to achieve net “zero” emissions by 2050.



ADB has been supporting its developing member countries for enabling policy framework, sharing practices and experiences, identifying key projects and preparing feasibility studies, and piloting and scaling-up business models. ADB has also been coordinating and cooperating with global and regional think tanks and center of excellences for technology innovation and promotion for clean and renewable energy development.



“We are pleased to be the first agency to establish a partnership with ADB to develop clean and sustainable energy in Vietnam,” said Deputy General Director of PetroVietnam Pham Tien Dung.



“With expertise and experience in the field of energy transition, particularly in the areas of carbon capture, use and storage, hydrogen energy, offshore wind energy, and energy efficiency, ADB will support PetroVietnam in green energy transition towards the target of emission reduction that Vietnam committed,” he said./.

VNA