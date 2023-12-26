Public investment, domestic consumption, and export recovery will be the three main growth drivers of Vietnam's economy in 2024, according to the ADB’s Country Director for Vietnam.

The official also said ADB maintains its prediction for Vietnam’s GDP growth rate for next year at 6%, with an expectation that there will be a certain recovery in the external environment, and domestic growth drivers will regain momentum from 2023.

It has also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8%.

To achieve the 6% growth in 2024, ADB experts advised Vietnam to speed up public investment in infrastructure, as it will help stimulate economic activities, support industrial, construction and mining businesses, and provide more employment opportunities./.

VNA