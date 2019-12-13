This is in contrast to Asia, for which it trimmed its forecast by 0.2 percentage points to 5.2 percent this year, due to persistent trade tensions and weakening domestic investment.

Vietnam achieved "unexpectedly strong" growth momentum in the third quarter, which could carry over into Q4, the ADB said.

Its GDP grew by 7.3 percent in Q3, dragging up the rate for the year-to-date to 7 percent, the highest for the period in the last nine years./.

VNA