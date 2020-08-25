ADB supports Philippines in COVID-19 fight
Hanoi (VNA) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan worth 125 million USD to support the Philippines to strengthen its capacity in preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Manila-based bank said on August 25 that the Health System Enhancement to Address and Limit (HEAL) COVID-19 project will enable the Department of Health (DOH) to improve health services across the country through the upgrading of medical equipment and related training.
ADB Vice-President Ahmed Saeed said that the project will help improve the preparedness and resilience of the country's health systems at the national and local levels in handling current and future public health threats.
ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist for Southeast Asia Sakiko Tanaka said that the project will help the government scale up its ability to conduct COVID-19 tests, surveillance, and infection prevention and control, and provide critical care equipment to improve treatment outcomes.
According to the ADB, the government is seeking to more than double the daily COVID-19 testing capacity to 75,000 by the end of the year, compared with nearly 31,000 as of August 15. The Philippines now has 194,252 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,010 deaths./.
