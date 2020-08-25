World Cambodian PM shares vision for future Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasised the importance of the regional cooperation among the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) member nations.

World Vietnam attends Army Games 2020 in Russia The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army on August 23 competed at the “Tank biathlon” category within the ongoing Army Games 2020 in Moscow, Russia.

World Cambodia considers allowing more foreign workers The Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training will now allow foreign workers to make up more than 10 percent of certain enterprises’ staff if companies cannot find local workers to fill positions.