ADB to provide 2.7 billion USD in loans to Indonesia in 2020
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Jakarta (VNA) – The ADB plans to increase its total lending to Indonesia to 2.7 billion USD in 2020 from the 1.7 billion USD in 2019, the bank’s President Masatsugu Asakawa said on March 3.
Of the amount, 500 million USD is intended to support Indonesia in enhancing its competitive capacity, and another 500 million USD will go to a financial inclusion programme.
The ADB president said the ADB wants to expand its support for human capital development and infrastructure connectivity in Indonesia.
According to him, the bank has committed to funding several projects in South Sulawesi including the Mamminasata toll-road project, low-cost apartment developments and a clean water programme.
The ADB also plans to finance priority projects of the Indonesian government and the private sector, Asakawa said.
In the time ahead, the bank will focus on providing support in clean energy, higher education and skills development as well as innovative green and blue financing./.
