Business Consumer goods abundant, prices stable Supermarkets in HCM City have worked with suppliers to ensure there is sufficient supply of goods at steady prices for the next two to three months, diminishing public fear of shortages.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on March 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,195 VND per USD on March 10, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam’s rice exports increase 27 percent Vietnam exported 890,000 tonnes of rice worth 420 million USD in the first two months of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 27 percent in volume and 32 percent in value.

Business Hanoi looks to boost eco-agriculture tourism Flowers and ornamental trees grown in Hong Van commune, Hanoi's Thuong Tin district, have become not only farming products but also tourism ones. Farms, roads and houses in the suburban area are also destinations for visitors.