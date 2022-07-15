Added value of industrial sector up 8.48% in H1 2022
The added value of the industrial sector rose 8.48% in the first half of 2022 against the same period last year, with manufacturing and processing up 9.66%.
Infographic(Interactive) 6 major indicators of Vietnam posting highest growth in tourism development index
Six major indicators of Vietnam posting the highest growth in the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) revealed in a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF)
Infographic(Interactive) Vietnam’s socio-economic development in H1 2022
Vietnam reported GDP growth of 6.42% and trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022. Foreign arrivals to the country surged 6.8 fold compared to the same period last year.
Infographic(interactive) CPI increases 2.44% in six months
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.
InfographicNumber of newly-established enterprises hits record high in H1 2022
The number of newly established enterprises hit record high in the first half of 2022 to 76,233, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Of note, since the start of the year, 40,667 firms have resumed operations
InfographicHanoi GRDP up 7.79% in first half of 2022
Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Hanoi rose 7.79% in the first half of this year, up 1.29 fold compared to the same period of 2021.
InfographicGDP in first half of 2022 up 6.42%
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first six months of 2022 expanded 6.42%, higher than the 5.74% recorded in the same period last year.