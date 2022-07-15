Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam’s socio-economic development in H1 2022 Vietnam reported GDP growth of 6.42% and trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022. Foreign arrivals to the country surged 6.8 fold compared to the same period last year.

Business Infographic (interactive) CPI increases 2.44% in six months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

Business Infographic Number of newly-established enterprises hits record high in H1 2022 The number of newly established enterprises hit record high in the first half of 2022 to 76,233, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Of note, since the start of the year, 40,667 firms have resumed operations

Business Infographic Hanoi GRDP up 7.79% in first half of 2022 Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Hanoi rose 7.79% in the first half of this year, up 1.29 fold compared to the same period of 2021.