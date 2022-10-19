Health Hanoi embarks on national nutrition strategy for 2022-2030 Hanoi has adopted a plan to ensure 78% of children aged 6-23 months enjoy an adequate diet by 2025, which will increase to 80% by 2030.

Health 622 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 18 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,493,894 with 622 new cases recorded on October 18, according to the Ministry of Health.