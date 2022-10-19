Additional 1,336 COVID-19 infections logged on October 19
A medical staff performs COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases on October 19, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections lifted the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,495,231.
Also on the day, 365 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,599,925.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 43,159 as one fatality was recorded in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.
More than 260.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far./.