Additional 13,694 COVID-19 cases reported on January 30
Vietnam logged 13,694 new COVID-19 infections, including 38 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 16:00 on January 30, said the Ministry of Health.
A person has sample taken for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged 13,694 new COVID-19 infections, including 38 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 16:00 on January 30, said the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued recorded the highest number of infections, with 2,924 cases. It was followed by central Da Nang city and northern Bac Ninh province, with 876 and 803 infections.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 2,263,053.
A total of 55,018 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on January 30, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,017,615.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 37,668 after 121 fatalities were reported on the day.
Vietnam has to date administered more than 181 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including over 79 million first shots, 74 million second jabs and almost 28 million third injections./.
