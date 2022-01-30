Health Localities urged to accelerate vaccinations against COVID-19 during Tet The Ministry of Health (MoH) has asked provinces and cities nationwide to speed up the vaccination campaign during Tet (Lunar New Year) festival so as to complete the second shot for teenagers aged between 12-17 in January and the third dose for adults in the first quarter of this year.

Health Spring COVID-19 vaccination campaign to start on January 29 Vietnam will implement a COVID-19 vaccination campaign from January 29, with an aim to give booster shots to all eligible adults within the first quarter of 2022.