Health Hanoi requests efficient use of COVID-19 vaccines Districts and towns across Hanoi must be responsible for keeping COVID-19 vaccination to schedule and efficiently use the COVID-19 vaccines they have received to avoid wastefulness, according to an official notice from the municipal People’s Committee.

Health Japan’s medical centre to open in Hanoi Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 31 hosted a reception for Medical Representative of Japan’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Matsuoka Yoshinori, who is in Vietnam to prepare for the opening of T-Matsuoka Medical Centre in Hanoi.