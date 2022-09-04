Additional 1,390 COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 4
Vietnam reported 1,390 new COVID-19 cases on September 4, lifting the country’s total caseload to 11,418,894, according to the Ministry of Health.
Also on the day, 6,390 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,211,563.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 43,120 after another fatality were recorded on the day, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
Nearly 257.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.