Additional 15 COVID-19 infections recorded in Hai Duong on February 19
The northern province of Hai Duong – Vietnam’s current largest pandemic epicenter – reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on February 19, raising the country’s tally to 2,362, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The northern province of Hai Duong – Vietnam’s current largest pandemic epicenter – reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on February 19, raising the country’s tally to 2,362, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the new infections, 13 are F1 cases who had been already quarantined, one was detected in a locked-down area, and the other discovered through screening check-ups in a hospital.
On the day, 22 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,627. The number of fatalities remains at 35.
Among patients undergoing treatment, 69 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 39 twice and 55 thrice.
Currently, a total of 139,446 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 604 in hospitals, 13,450 in state-designated establishments and 125,392 others at their residences./.