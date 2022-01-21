Additional 15,935 COVID-19 cases recorded on Jan. 21
A total of 15,935 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on January 21, raising the total number to 2,110,737.
Thirty-four were imported infections and the remaining domestic. New cases were reported in 62 out of the 63 provinces and cities across the country.
A total of 10,912 transmissions were detected in the community.
The capital city of Hanoi again led the list, with 2,805 cases. It was followed by central Da Nang city and northern Hai Phong city, with 964 and 796 infections, respectively.
The other localities that reported new infections were Hung Yen (685), Ben Tre (618), Thanh Hoa (509), Quang Ngai (482), Binh Phuoc (475), Binh Dinh (420), Bac Ninh (418), Quang Ninh (369), Khanh Hoa (346), Quang Nam (344), Hai Duong (341), Ca Mau (319), Bac Giang (299), Vinh Phuc (280), Thua Thien Hue (280), Thai Nguyen (268), Vinh Long (263), Tra Vinh (240), Tay Ninh (237), Nghe An (233), Lam Dong (231), HCM City (227), Nam Dinh (223), Phu Tho (209), Hoa Binh (208), Thai Binh (187), Ninh Binh (151), Lao Cai (134), Tuyen Quang (129), Ha Nam (128), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (127), Dien Bien (115), Bac Lieu (113), Lang Son (112), Dak Nong (101), Gia Lai (99), Son La (99), Ha Giang (99), Binh Duong (95), Quang Binh (90), Hau Giang (87), Phu Yen (84), Yen Bai (84), Dong Thap (81), Kon Tum (73), Kien Giang (72), Binh Thuan (71), Can Tho (61), Quang Tri (56), Soc Trang (55), Ha Tinh (52), Dong Nai (51), Cao Bang (51), An Giang (39), Ninh Thuan (31), Tien Giang (28), Long An (22), Lai Chau (22) and Bac Kan (13).
Vietnam has seen 130 cases of the Omicron variant so far, in Hanoi (12), Quang Nam (27), HCM City (65), Hai Duong (1), Hai Phong (1), Thanh Hoa (2), Da Nang (8), Khanh Hoa (11), Long An (1) and Quang Ninh (2).
A further 2,256 patients were declared recovered, taking the number of people given the all-clear so far to 1,797,180.
A total of 177 fatalities related to COVID-19 were announced. To date, the country has had 36,443 deaths, making up 1.7 percent of total infections and ranking 25th out of 224 countries and territories worldwide.
More than 173.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far./.