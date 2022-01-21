Health PM proposes AstraZeneca continue supplying COVID-19 vaccine, treatment drugs Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 19 for Nitin Kapoor, President for Asia Area Frontier Markets at AstraZeneca, and Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam.

Health Mentorship model needed to reduce COVID-19 cases and fatality rate in Hanoi Hanoi should apply a model of medical mentorship in treating COVID-19, taking advantage of human resources and infrastructure of different treatment layers to reduce the number of serious cases and fatalities in the capital.