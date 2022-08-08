Health Indian scientists helps build capacity for Vietnam on monkeypox control Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune are training experts from Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand to tackle monkeypox amidst escalating concerns over the disease.

Health National hematology institute expands stem cell collection services The Hanoi-based National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NTHBT) had stored more than 5,500 umbilical cord blood units in its stem cell bank as of June 2022, many of which have been used in life-saving transplants for people with serious diseases.