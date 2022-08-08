Additional 1,705 COVID-19 cases reported on August 8
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 1,705 new COVID-19 cases on August 8, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections raised the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out to 11,349,223.
The number of recoveries rose to 9,982,345 as 9,223 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the same day.
Meanwhile, the death toll was still kept at 43,094, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
So far, more than 248.79 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered./.
