Health PM calls for further vigilance against COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on the whole political system, army and people to join hands in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health COVID-19: 28 more cases confirmed over last 12 hours, all in locked down areas Vietnam confirmed 28 new COVID-19 infections, all detected in locked down areas in the north, over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on May 11, taking the national tally to 3,489, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Bac Ninh opens two COVID-19 treatment hospitals The northern province of Bac Ninh, which is among localities affected by the latest COVID-19 outbreak that began in late April, has decided to open two hospitals capable of treating 600 COVID-19 patients.