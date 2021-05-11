Additional 18 COVID-19 infections reported in last six hours
The Ministry of Health recorded additional 18 COVID-19 cases in the last six hours to 12:00 on May 11, of which 16 were recorded in locked-down areas, and two were imported cases.
Medical staff at a testing area (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health recorded additional 18 COVID-19 cases in the last six hours to 12:00 on May 11, of which 16 were recorded in locked-down areas, and two were imported cases.
The two imported cases, including a Vietnamese citizen returning from Sweden and an Indian expert, have been quarantined in the southern province of Dong Nai upon their arrival in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat airport.
Among domestically-transmitted cases, ten were documented in Bac Giang province, two in Hanoi, two in Quang Tri, and Bac Ninh and Hai Duong one each.
So far, Vietnam has recorded 2,071 domestically-transmitted infections and 1,436 imported cases. The number of fatalities remains at 35.
As many as 67,877 people who had come into close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine or self-quarantine nationwide at present.
The accumulative number of recovered cases remained at 2,618. Among active patients, 25 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 17 twice and 22 thrice./.