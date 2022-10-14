This is the first and only English-taught full-time postgraduate course of medical and pharmaceutical universities in Vietnam. It is also the first of the HMU open to international students.



The Class VI postgraduates, including 18 Vietnamese, two Myanmar and one Brazilian, were awarded with master’s degrees during a graduation ceremony held in Hanoi on October 12.



The Class VI has received international applications from around the globe, including Southeast Asia, the UK, the US, Tanzania, Brazil, Liberia and Ghana, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in the enrollment of qualified candidates from abroad.



The one-year course, which comprises 12 subjects and 40 credits, are taught both online and offline by lecturers from a number of American and Australian universities and foreign experts in Vietnam.



According to the new postgraduates, the course has provided them with useful knowledge in medical research and management and public health, and sharpened their English skills.



Launched in 2017, the programme has trained 110 students, including 36 foreigners./.

VNA