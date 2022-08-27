Additional 2,197 COVID-19 infections logged in Vietnam
Vaccinating a pupil against COVID-19 a the Tan Linh primary school in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 2,197 new COVID-19 cases on August 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 11,401,597.
A total of 13,939 patients were declared to recover from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,140,204.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease rose to 43,111, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, after a fatality was reported in the northern province of Ninh Binh on August 27.
So far, more than 255.56 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country./.