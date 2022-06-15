Additional 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for children allocated
The Health Ministry has allocated an additional over 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered on children aged from five to under 12, according to the ministry.
A boy gets vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry has allocated an additional over 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered on children aged from five to under 12, according to the ministry.
To date, over 9.66 million doses have been distributed to serve the vaccination of this age group.
Vietnam has so far received 16.5 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children in this age group from the Australian and Dutch Governments.
Over 5.3 million doses, of which over 4.6 million are the first jab, have been administered to these children./.