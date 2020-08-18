Health Quang Nam: 11 COVID-19 patients successfully treated The health sector in central Quang Nam province declared on August 18 that 11 more COVID-19 patients in the locality have fully recovered.

Vietnam records 25th death linked with COVID-19 The COVID-19 death toll in Vietnam has reached 25 after the latest fatality was confirmed on August 18 morning.

National strategy aims to wipe out AIDS in 2030 The Prime Minister has issued a decision approving the National Strategy on putting an end to AIDS in 2030.