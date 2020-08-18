Additional 29 COVID-19 patients given all-clear
Twenty-nine more COVID-19 patients who were treated in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and central Da Nang city were declared to be clear of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on August 18.
At the Hue Central Hospital (Photo: VNA)
The Hue Central Hospital successfully treated six patients while 23 others were discharged from the Hoa Vang COVID-19 Treatment Hospital.
Prof. Dr. Pham Nhu Hiep, Director of the Hue Central Hospital, said all those discharged have had serious health problems since admission.
As of August 15, Thua Thien-Hue had recorded no cases of community transmission.
Seventy-six COVID-19 patients in Da Nang have been declared as fully recovered.
On the same day, the health sector in central Quang Nam province reported that 11 COVID-19 patients in the locality have fully recovered. The General Hospital of northern Hoa Binh province also successfully treated one patient, who returned to Vietnam from Russia with a transit in Belarus./.