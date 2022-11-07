Additional 365 COVID-19 cases recorded on November 7
Vietnam recorded 365 new COVID-19 cases on November 7, raising the national caseload to 11,506,214, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 365 new COVID-19 cases on November 7, raising the national caseload to 11,506,214, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 118 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,604,781.
Meanwhile, there are 54 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,166.
As of the end of November 6, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 262,307,909 with 3,061 doses administered on November 6./.