Health Health ministry, US CDC to strengthen cooperation in dangerous disease prevention The Vietnamese Ministry of Health hopes the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will continue to assist Vietnam in the prevention of dangerous diseases such as influenza, COVID-19, zoonotic diseases and HIV/AIDS.

Health People’s support decisive to vaccination coverage expansion: official People’s consensus and support is the prerequisite for quickly expanding the vaccination coverage to effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong told the Government’s press briefing on September 6.

Health National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,424,754 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,424,754 with 3,694 new cases recorded on September 6,the highest daily number in nearly four months, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Quang Ninh strives to raise COVID-19 vaccine coverage at schools The northern province of Quang Ninh is focusing on inoculating the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines on children aged 5 – 12 and the third shot on those aged 12 – 18 this month, aiming to ensure their safety as the new academic year just started.