Additional 3,878 COVID-19 infections recorded on Sept. 7
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged 3,878 new COVID-19 cases on September 7, the highest number over the past four months, the Ministry of Health reported.
The new infections raised the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,428,632.
Meanwhile, 14,927 patients were declared to recover from the disease on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,252,898.
The country’s death toll rose to 43,125 after two fatalities were logged in northern Cao Bang and southwestern Tay Ninh provinces on September 7, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
So far, more than 257.67 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered./.