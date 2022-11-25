Additional 574 COVID-19 cases confirmed on November 25
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,513,747 with 574 new cases recorded on November 23, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 169 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,607,851.
Meanwhile, there are 86 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,170.
With 92,443 doses administered on November 24, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 263,754,578./.