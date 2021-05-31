Additional 68 COVID-19 cases recorded in six hours
Sixty-eight new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were detected in the past six hours to May 31 noon, reported the Ministry of Health.
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Sixty-eight new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were detected in the past six hours to May 31 noon, reported the Ministry of Health.
Of the infections, 48 were detected in Bac Giang, 12 in Hanoi, four in Bac Ninh, two in Long An, one in Dak Lak and one in Da Nang.
All the patients were found in quarantine or locked down areas.
As of 12pm on May 31, Vietnam documented a total of 5,733 domestic infections, with 4,163 cases since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.
So far, the number of recoveries is 2,950, while death toll remains at 47.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments nationwide, 145 tested negative to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 66 twice and 70 thrice.
Amid complicated developments of the pandemic, the ministry advised people to follow the 5K message, including khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration), and vaccine./.