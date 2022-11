Treatment for severe COVID-19 patients at Thanh Hoa Lung Hospital.(Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Health announced that 756 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on November 2.The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,504,091.Meanwhile, 344 patients fully recovered from the disease on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,603,942.The death toll rose to 43,165, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as another fatality was recorded in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh.More than 262.04 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.