Additional 756 COVID-19 infections logged on Nov. 2
The Ministry of Health announced that 756 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on November 2.
Treatment for severe COVID-19 patients at Thanh Hoa Lung Hospital.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health announced that 756 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on November 2.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,504,091.
Meanwhile, 344 patients fully recovered from the disease on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,603,942.
The death toll rose to 43,165, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as another fatality was recorded in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh.
More than 262.04 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.